268 kanal State land retrieved from Ramban

Ramban, Feb 11: The Revenue Department Ramban retrieved prime State land measuring 268 kanal from different parts of Ramban district on Saturday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that 44 kanal State land was retrieved in Batote, 55 kanal in Rajgarh, and 169 in Ramban. The spokesman said that 44 kanal and 1 marla State land was retrieved from encroachers at village Tringla in tehsil Batote.
He said, similarly, 55 kanal and 5 marla of state land was retrieved in tehsil Rajgrah.
The spokesman said that both the drives were led by the concerned Tehsildars along with the teams of the Revenue Department.
He said that intensifying the anti-encroachment drive, Tehsildar Ramban also retrieved 169 kanal state land and sealed a big structure including prime State land measuring 3 kanal and 14 marla at Maitra in Ramban town.
Giving details, the Revenue Department said that the retrieved State land was being handed over to different departments for the construction of public infrastructure.
The official spokesman said that after detailed deliberations, the Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries and Rural Development Department have submitted formal requirements for the transfer of State land portions for the creation of assets and infrastructure.
He said that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban, Mussarat Islam, in a series of meetings held recently directed the officers of the Revenue Department to consult Divisional Forest Officers for transfer of a large chunk of State land to their department adjoining to forests, especially undulating.
The officials said that the district administration was in process of completing an inventory of retrieved State land and to subsequently transfer the same to the departments as per requirement.