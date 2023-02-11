268 kanal State land retrieved from Ramban

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that 44 kanal State land was retrieved in Batote, 55 kanal in Rajgarh, and 169 in Ramban. The spokesman said that 44 kanal and 1 marla State land was retrieved from encroachers at village Tringla in tehsil Batote.

He said, similarly, 55 kanal and 5 marla of state land was retrieved in tehsil Rajgrah.