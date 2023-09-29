28 JKPS officers inducted into IPS

As per a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the President of India appointed these JKPS members to the IPS on probation and allocated them to Jammu and Kashmir under AGMUT Cadre.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-rule (1) of rule 9 of the Indian Police Service (Recruitment) Rules, 1954, read with sub-regulation (1) of regulation 9 of the Indian Police Service (Appointment by Promotion) Regulations, 1955, the President is pleased to appoint these members of Jammu and Kashmir Police Service to the Indian Police Service on probation and to allocate them to the Jammu and Kashmir under AGMUT Cadre under sub-rule (1) of the rule 5 of the Indian Police Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954 subject to the outcome of the T A No 62/5668/2020 titled Sheikh Abdul Rehman & Others Vs Department of Home, UT of Jammu & Kashmir under adjudication before the Central Administrative Tribunal, Jammu Bench arising out of transfer of the SWP No 3869/2019 filed by Sheikh Abdul Rehman & Others from the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir at Srinagar,” read the notification issued by MHA.