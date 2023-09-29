28 JKPS officers inducted into IPS

Jammu, Sep 29: The Government of India Friday notified the induction of twenty-eight Jammu and Kashmir Police Service (JKPS) officers into the Indian Police Service (IPS), for the years 2015-2020 with immediate effect.
As per a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the President of India appointed these JKPS members to the IPS on probation and allocated them to Jammu and Kashmir under AGMUT Cadre.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-rule (1) of rule 9 of the Indian Police Service (Recruitment) Rules, 1954, read with sub-regulation (1) of regulation 9 of the Indian Police Service (Appointment by Promotion) Regulations, 1955, the President is pleased to appoint these members of Jammu and Kashmir Police Service to the Indian Police Service on probation and to allocate them to the Jammu and Kashmir under AGMUT Cadre under sub-rule (1) of the rule 5 of the Indian Police Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954 subject to the outcome of the T A No 62/5668/2020 titled Sheikh Abdul Rehman & Others Vs Department of Home, UT of Jammu & Kashmir under adjudication before the Central Administrative Tribunal, Jammu Bench arising out of transfer of the SWP No 3869/2019 filed by Sheikh Abdul Rehman & Others from the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir at Srinagar,” read the notification issued by MHA.
As per the notification, out of these 28 JKPS officers, five have been appointed against vacancies of Year 2015; four against vacancies of Year 2016; five against vacancies of 2017; seven against vacancies of year 2018; four against vacancies of year 2019 and three against 2020.
Accordingly Select list 2015 includes Maqsood-ul-Zaman; Mubassir Latifi Ameer; Shiv Kumar; Rashmi Wazir and Rajeshwar Singh; Select list 2016 includes Sandeep Wazir; Anita Sharma; Sameer Rekhi and Jatinder Singh Johar.
Select list 2017 has Anil Kumar Magotra; Swarn Singh Kotwal; Zahid Nasim Manhas; Koshal Kumar Sharma and Ashok Kumar Badwal while Select list 2018 includes Showkat Ahmed Dar; Altaf Ahmed Shah; Bakar Hussain Samoon; Firdous Iqbal; Ajaz Ahmad Bhat; Ranjit Singh Samyal and Muhammad Yaseen Kichloo.
Select list 2019 comprises Rajinder Kumar Gupta; Rajesh Kumar Sharma; Sanjeev Kumar Khajuria and Rajesh Bali while Select list 2020 includes Sanjay Kumar; Mumtaz Ahmed and Muhammad Aslam.
As per the notification, these officers will remain on probation for one year as per rule of Indian Police Service (Probation) Rules, 1954 and they will obtain induction training as per sub rule 5(4) of Indian Police Service (Probation) Rules, 1954 as amended dated May 10, 2011.
Their appointment will take effect from the date of issuance of this notification.
Decks for the induction of these officers of the 1999 batch were cleared during a joint meeting of the Union Public Service Commission, MHA and J&K government on July 21 this year.