287 students including 156 from Govt schools share first 10 positions

In Science stream, 161 students including 79 from government schools shared the first 10 positions.

Shahid Bashir, son of Bashir Ahmad Dar from Fayaz Educational Institute, Faizabad Nowgam, Srinagar has bagged the first position in Science stream scoring 496 marks.

Mustaqeem Afaq, son of Afaq Ashraf Beigh from Tyndale Biscoe Higher Secondary School, Srinagar, has secured second position scoring 495 marks and Haifa Sajad daughter of Sajad Ahmad from Mallinson Girls Higher Secondary School, Srinagar, has bagged third position scoring 494 marks.