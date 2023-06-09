287 students including 156 from Govt schools share first 10 positions

Srinagar, June 9: As many as 287 students including 156 from government schools across Jammu and Kashmir shared the first 10 positions in class 12th examination, the result of which was declared by J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) on Friday.
In Science stream, 161 students including 79 from government schools shared the first 10 positions.
Shahid Bashir, son of Bashir Ahmad Dar from Fayaz Educational Institute, Faizabad Nowgam, Srinagar has bagged the first position in Science stream scoring 496 marks.
Mustaqeem Afaq, son of Afaq Ashraf Beigh from Tyndale Biscoe Higher Secondary School, Srinagar, has secured second position scoring 495 marks and Haifa Sajad daughter of Sajad Ahmad from Mallinson Girls Higher Secondary School, Srinagar, has bagged third position scoring 494 marks.
In the Commerce stream, 63 students including 29 from government schools have shared the first 10 positions.
Irtiza Manzoor, daughter of Manzoor Ahmad Shah from Government Girls Higher Secondary School Zadibal, Srinagar has secured first position scoring 491 marks.
Six students who scored 490 marks have shared the second position.
The students who shared the position are Fiza Zahra, daughter of Altaf Hussain Mir from Green Valley Educational Institute (GVEI), Ellahi Bagh, Srinagar; Kritika Dogra, daughter of Yashpal from Shiksha Niketan Higher Secondary School Jeevan Nagar Jammu; Muskan Maqbool, daughter of Muhammad Maqbool Lone from Government Girls Higher Secondary School Nawa Kadal, Srinagar; Shriya Pathania, daughter of Ravinder Singh from SP Senior Secondary School Bari Brahmana, Samba; Syed Mehnoor Andrabi, daughter of Syed Tariq Ahmad Andrabi of GVEI; and Vanshika Mahajan, daughter of Devinder Kumar from SP Senior Secondary School, Bari Brahmana, Samba.
Five students who scored 489 marks shared the third position.
The position has been shared by Aamir Fayaz Wani, son of Fayaz Ahmad Wani from Government Boys Higher Secondary School Bandipora; Musaib, son of Mansoor Ahmad Hakak from Kashmir Harvard Higher Secondary School, Habak, Naseem Bagh, Srinagar; Naziya Nissar, daughter of Nissar Ahmad Khan; and Sadiya Waheed, daughter of Abdul Waheed Wani from Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Zadibal, Srinagar; and Syed Moiza Andrabi, daughter of Syed Arshad Hussain Andrabi from GVEI.
In the Arts stream, around 53 students including 38 from government schools shared the first 10 positions.
Mahveen Wani, daughter of Javed Akbar Wani from Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHHS), Amira Kadal, Srinagar, has secured the first position scoring 495 marks.
Adaa Manzoor, daughter of Manzoor Ahmed Dar from GGHSS, Amira Kadal, Srinagar bagged the second position scoring 494 marks.
Three students who scored 493 marks shared the third position.
These include Azmat Zehra, daughter of Tahir Nisar Bhat from GVEI; Fiza Mushtaq, daughter of Mushtaq Ahmad Kaloo; and Misba, daughter of Mehraj-ud-Din of GGHSS Kothi Bagh, Srinagar.
In the Home Science stream, the students of government schools spread across Kashmir bagged all the first 10 positions.