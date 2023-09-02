289 drug smugglers arrested in 8 months in Baramulla: Police

Baramulla, Sep 1: At least 289 drug smugglers have been arrested and 213 cases registered against them during the last eight months in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, Police said.
The Police also apprehended 54 drug peddlers during this period under the Public Safety Act (PSA).
Police have also frozen assets of drug smugglers valued at Rs 2.1 crore.
Among the frozen assets include three houses, three vehicles, and cash amounting to Rs 1.2 crore.
A Police official said that the frozen assets were raised by the drug smugglers from the narcotic trade and that these assets were frozen by the Police after obtaining due permission from the authorities.
During this intensive operation from January to August this year, Police also seized substantial quantities of contraband.
The seized narcotics include 2.67 kg of brown sugar valued at Rs 3.47 crore, 4.2 kg of heroin worth Rs 5.89 crore, 10.52 kg of charas with an estimated value of Rs 52.59 lakh, and 163.39 kg of poppy straw and cannabis powder valued at Rs 1.06 crore.
In addition to the narcotics, the crackdown has also led to the seizure of a significant cash amount totalling Rs 1.13 crore and 25 vehicles, further disrupting the operations of drug traffickers.
The total value of the seized property, including cash, stands at Rs 12.08 crore.
A Police official said that the successful operation had been possible only with the help of the information shared by the people.
He said the Police was committed to end drug abuse from society, however, at the same time people from all shades of life needed to cooperate with Police.
“People should start awareness campaigns among themselves in their mohallas and community and identify those people who are involved in this trade,” he said.