289 drug smugglers arrested in 8 months in Baramulla: Police

The Police also apprehended 54 drug peddlers during this period under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Police have also frozen assets of drug smugglers valued at Rs 2.1 crore.

Among the frozen assets include three houses, three vehicles, and cash amounting to Rs 1.2 crore.

A Police official said that the frozen assets were raised by the drug smugglers from the narcotic trade and that these assets were frozen by the Police after obtaining due permission from the authorities.