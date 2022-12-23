3 accused in cross-LoC trade, terror-funding case charge-sheeted: NIA

Srinagar, Dec 23: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Friday filed a chargesheet against the three accused persons in cross-LoC trade and terror funding case in Jammu and Kashmir.
A statement of NIA issued here said that the chargesheet was filed under Sections 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 17, 20, 21, 39, and 40 of the UA(P) Act against Tanveer Ahmad Wani of Pulwama, Peer Arshad and Bashir Ahmad Sofi, both residents of Baramulla.
The statement said that the case pertains to profiteering and generation of funds through cross-LoC trade between J&K and PoK and using those funds for promotion of terror activities in J&K.
“Cross-LoC trade was launched in 2008 via two Trade Facilitation Centres (TFCs) located at Salamabad, Uri in Baramulla and Chakan-da-Bagh in Poonch. As per the SOP of the trade mechanism put in place, 21 articles were allowed to be imported from PoK and exported from J&K. It was based on a barter system and no transaction of money was involved,” the NIA statement said.
It said that after scrutinising several documents, it had come to the notice that extraordinary profits were generated by excess import and under-invoicing of imported almonds by the traders.
“It has also been found that some of the cross LoC traders of PoK are crossed over terrorists and were backed by Hizb-ul-Muzahideen (HM). The trade was suspended in April 2019,” the NIA statement said.
It said that the investigation revealed that the accused persons Tanveer Ahmad Wani and Peer Arshad Iqbal were cross-LoC traders and were handling several cross-LoC trade firms, registered in the names of themselves and their friends, relatives, and employees.
“Both of them raised militant funds by excess import than the export and by under-invoicing of imported almonds from PoK based cross LoC traders. Investigation has established that both the accused were also in a trading relationship with PoK-based cross-border Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists,” the statement said.
It said that after raising the terrorist funds, the accused Tanveer Ahmad Wani had provided funds in cash to different terrorists of HM and Jaish-e-Muhammad.
“The accused Peer Arshad Iqbal used to provide funds to accused Bashir Ahmad Sofi, an ex-terrorist of HM. Further investigations in the case are in progress,” the statement said.