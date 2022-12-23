3 accused in cross-LoC trade, terror-funding case charge-sheeted: NIA

A statement of NIA issued here said that the chargesheet was filed under Sections 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 17, 20, 21, 39, and 40 of the UA(P) Act against Tanveer Ahmad Wani of Pulwama, Peer Arshad and Bashir Ahmad Sofi, both residents of Baramulla.

The statement said that the case pertains to profiteering and generation of funds through cross-LoC trade between J&K and PoK and using those funds for promotion of terror activities in J&K.