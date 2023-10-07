3 dead, 5 injured in Doda accident

Ramban, Oct 7: Three persons died while five others sustained injuries when a van they were travelling in, plunged into a gorge on a link road at Sarhoa, Hambal area of Marmat tehsil of Doda late Friday evening.
Eight local labourers, including the driver, were on board when this accident occurred.
Official sources said, “A Light Motor Vehicle (LMV), bearing registration number JK06A-8682, carrying eight passengers on the way to Hambal from Khellani plunged into a 200-300 feet deep gorge at Sarhoa in Marmat tehsil of Doda. Three persons died on the spot whereas five others sustained critical injuries.”
They said that on getting information, locals and Police reached the spot and retrieved dead and injured from the gorge and shifted them to Associated Government Medical College and Hospital Doda.
“Three persons were declared dead by the doctors whereas five injured were admitted at Associated Government Medical College and Hospital Doda for treatment,” they said.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vishesh Paul Mahajan, SSP Abdul Qayoom and other district officers also visited the hospital Friday night and personally monitored relief operations at Associated Government Medical College and Hospital Doda.
DC Doda later stated, “An accident happened at Saroor, Hambal on the Doda-Marmat road, three persons died whereas five others are undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital Doda.”
Police identified three deceased persons as Minay Kumar, 31, son of Daya Ram, Lal Chand, 45, son of Jamit Ram and Karan Jeet Singh, 40, Shib Charan, all residents of village Sarhoa, Humbal, tehsil, Marmat, Doda.
Police identified five injured persons as Sanjay Kumar, 40, son of Jamit Ram; Manjeet Singh, 22, son of Prem Lal; Kushal Kumar, 31, son of Kunj Lal; Mintu Kumar, 22, son of Balak Ram, and Sunahir Lal, 21, son of Chuni Lal, all residents of village Sarhoa, Marmat.
Doctors treating the injured at GMC, Hospital Doda informed that the condition of one injured was critical whereas the other four injured were stable as they were responding to the treatment.
Police said after conducting post mortem the bodies were handed over to respective families for last rites.
Meanwhile, the DC announced Rs 50,000 interim relief from the District Red Cross Fund in favour of deceased persons’ families.
Police registered a case under relevant sections of law at Police Station Doda for further investigations.