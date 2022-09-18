3 dead in Anantnag mud house collapse

“Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a house collapse in Larnoo, Anantnag. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Directed district administration to ensure the best possible treatment to the injured and immediate assistance to the affected families (sic),” the LG tweeted.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Anantnag, Basharat Qayoom issued exgratia relief of Rs 50,000 each to the families of the victims, the officials said.

In addition, other necessary items, including blankets and utensils, were also provided to the families, they said.

The officials said that the relief was issued within 24 hours of the incident coming to light.

The DC said that soon after the report regarding the incident was received, a team of Revenue Department and J&K Police officials was sent to the spot.