3 deaths, 1429 cases in J&K

The positivity rate of samples in J&K dropped to 1.9 percent today, the range corresponding to the first week of January this year. Of the 73920 samples tested in UT, 1429 were found positive. A health official said since the positivity rate in J&K is decreasing at a good pace, it was a sign of a reduced spread of infection. The official said that the reproductive number (R0) of J&K was around 0.7 at present. After a gap of 10 days, the R0 of J&K had fallen below 1 percent on 01 February.

Head department of Social and Preventive Medicine at GMC Srinagar, Prof S Saleem Khan had told Greater Kashmir that an R0 of more than one means disease transmission is more. He had said that R0 was a measure of the capacity of one person’s infection spreading to others. He had said when R0 is less than 1, it's presumed that chances of infecting another person get lesser and ultimately the infection becomes less prevalent. “There will be few sporadic cases within different population groups till the Wave dies down.”