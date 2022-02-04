3 deaths, 1429 cases in J&K

Srinagar, Feb 4: The cases of COVID19 and fatalities caused by SARS-CoV2 in J&K dropped significantly on Friday. The UT recorded 1429 cases and three casualties, the lowest this year.
The positivity rate of samples in J&K dropped to 1.9 percent today, the range corresponding to the first week of January this year. Of the 73920 samples tested in UT, 1429 were found positive. A health official said since the positivity rate in J&K is decreasing at a good pace, it was a sign of a reduced spread of infection. The official said that the reproductive number (R0) of J&K was around 0.7 at present. After a gap of 10 days, the R0 of J&K had fallen below 1 percent on 01 February.
Head department of Social and Preventive Medicine at GMC Srinagar, Prof S Saleem Khan had told Greater Kashmir that an R0 of more than one means disease transmission is more. He had said that R0 was a measure of the capacity of one person’s infection spreading to others. He had said when R0 is less than 1, it's presumed that chances of infecting another person get lesser and ultimately the infection becomes less prevalent. “There will be few sporadic cases within different population groups till the Wave dies down.”
Today, 607 cases were reported from Jammu division and 822 from Kashmir division. Srinagar district had 266 fresh cases while district Jammu had 228 cases. 108 cases were reported from district Budgam.
The day had three COVID19 casualties, one from Jammu division and two from Kashmir division. The deaths in February reached 28 today with these casualties.
The deaths as well as fresh cases of the viral infection have recorded a drop of more than 30 percent over the past 10 days. The number of active cases dropped to 24080 today. Of these, 6581 were in district Jammu and 17229 in Kashmir division. Of the active cases, 416 were admitted in hospitals, the official statistics said. The bed occupancy was 8.25 percent of the 5038 dedicated beds in Level 1 and level 2 hospitals. Today, 48961 doses of COVID19 vaccine were administered across 20 districts of J&K.