3 die, 4 injured in Kathua, Rajouri accidents

Police said that a vehicle (JK02BR 5834) fell into a deep gorge at Gera on Bani- Basoli Road, resulting in on the spot death of three persons and injuries to one person.

The deceased have been identified as Ajay of Billawar, Mohan Lal and Kaku Ram of Doda while the injured has been identified as Rajesh Kumar who is being hospitalised at GMC Kathua.