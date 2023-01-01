3 die, 4 injured in Kathua, Rajouri accidents

Jammu, Dec 31: Three persons died while four persons were injured in two separate accidents that occurred at Kathua and Rajouri districts on Saturday. In Kathua, an accident took place when a vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Bani area.
Police said that a vehicle (JK02BR 5834) fell into a deep gorge at Gera on Bani- Basoli Road, resulting in on the spot death of three persons and injuries to one person.
The deceased have been identified as Ajay of Billawar, Mohan Lal and Kaku Ram of Doda while the injured has been identified as Rajesh Kumar who is being hospitalised at GMC Kathua.
Meanwhile, three persons were injured in an accident near the Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) of Rajouri town.
The accident occurred when a vehicle, having three persons onboard, fell in a deep drain at the southern end of ALG Ground Rajouri.
Three persons injured in the accident were taken to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where they are under treatment.
Two of the three injured were identified as Muhammad Sulieman of Azmatabab and Rehan Ahmad of Kalali, Manjakote.