3 drug smugglers arrested in Baramulla under NDPS Act

The arrested persons have been identified as Musadiq Afzal Masoodi alias Vicky of Pampore, Pulwama, Muhammad Shafi Hajam of Wanigam Bala Baramulla, and Ghulam Hassan Ganie of Trikanjan, Boniyar in Baramulla.

Police after obtaining formal detention orders of these individuals shifted them to Central Jail Kotbalwal in Jammu.