3 drug smugglers arrested in Baramulla under NDPS Act

Baramulla, Oct 20: Three drug smugglers were booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in Baramulla on Friday, Police said.
The arrested persons have been identified as Musadiq Afzal Masoodi alias Vicky of Pampore, Pulwama, Muhammad Shafi Hajam of Wanigam Bala Baramulla, and Ghulam Hassan Ganie of Trikanjan, Boniyar in Baramulla.
Police after obtaining formal detention orders of these individuals shifted them to Central Jail Kotbalwal in Jammu.
A Police official in Baramulla said that the arrested drug smugglers had a long history of involvement in drug trafficking and multiple cases had been registered against them.
“They were responsible for supplying drugs to local youth in Baramulla, Uri, Pattan Boniyar, and other areas of Baramulla district. Despite facing numerous legal actions in the past, they continued to engage in promoting drug abuse within the community,” a Police spokesman said.