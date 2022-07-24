3 injured in Rajouri accident

Rajouri, July 24: A woman was among three persons injured in an accident in Rajouri town on Sunday, Police said.
It said that the accident occurred when a motorcycle and a car collided head-on on the national highway near Water Point in Rajouri town.
Police said that the three persons injured in the accident were hospitalised at Government Medical College and Associated Hospital (GMC&AH) Rajouri with the condition of an injured boy stated to be critical.
The injured have been identified as Satya Kesar, 18, son of Mohan Lal of Salani, Danish Tara, 20, son of Gulshan Kumar of Pathanmorha and Parveen Kousar, 42, daughter of Lal Hussain of Saaj.