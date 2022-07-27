3 IPS officers among 10 transferred, posted

Jammu, July 26: J&K Home Department on Tuesday ordered the transfers and postings of ten police officers, including three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers with immediate effect.
As per an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal, Umesh Kumar, IPS, awaiting posting in the Police Headquarters has been posted as SO to ADGP, Railways, J&K, against an available vacancy. Sanjeev Kumar Yadav IPS, awaiting posting in the Police Headquarters has been posted as Divisional Commandant, Home Guards, Jammu, vice Vikas Gupta.
Vikas Gupta, IPS, Divisional Commandant Home Guards Jammu has been transferred and posted as OSD in Prisons Department. One post from the overall cadre strength of IPS has been transferred to the Prisons Department for the purpose of drawl of salary of the officer.
Maqsood-Ul-Zaman, SSP, awaiting posting in the Police Headquarters has been posted as SO to IGP Traffic, J&K, relieving Javid Ahmed Koul, in-charge DIG Traffic, Kashmir of the additional charge. Dr S D Choudhary, SP, PTWS Srinagar has been transferred and posted as SP Enforcement, against an available vacancy.
Sumir Kotwal, SP, awaiting posting in the Police Headquarters has been posted as Deputy CO IR-14th Battalion, against an available vacancy while Zulafqar Ahmad, Additional SP Kulgam has been transferred and posted as Additional SP CID CI, Rajouri, vice Balwant Raj.
Surinder Kumar, Deputy CO IR-9th Battalion has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Samba against an available vacancy while Balwant Raj, Additional SP CID CI Rajouri has been transferred and posted as Deputy CO JKAP-8th Battalion, against an available vacancy.
Feroz Ahmad, Deputy CO IR-11th Battalion has been transferred and posted as SP, PTWS Srinagar, vice Dr S D Choudhary.