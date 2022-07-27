3 JKAS officers transferred; 1 assigned additional charge

Jammu, July 26: In a minor rejig in the civil administration, the government has ordered the transfers and postings of three Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers while another has been assigned the additional charge.
As per GAD order, Nastasha Kalsotra, JKAS, Joint Director, Tourism, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Registrar District Jammu, relieving Minga Sherpa, IAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu of the additional charge of the post.
Sunaina Sharma, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, ARI and Trainings Department has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Tourism, Jammu while Kulbushan Khajuria, JKAS, Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Kathua has been transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner, (Health and Sanitation), Jammu Municipal Corporation.
Joginder Singh Jasrotia, JKAS, Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Samba will hold the charge of Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Kathua, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.