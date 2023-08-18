3 killed, 10 injured in mysterious Drass explosion

Ganderbal, Aug 18: At least three persons were killed and 10 others injured, some of them seriously, after a mysterious explosion at a scrap shop in Drass area of Ladakh on Friday.
Police said that three persons died while 10 others were injured in the explosion.
A Police official said the injured had been hospitalised.
"It seems that an unexploded shell went off at a scrap shop when some persons were unloading scrap collected from a truck in Drass town," he said.
The official said that they are investigating the incident.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kargil, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse along with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kargil, Anayat Ali Chowdhury visited the District Hospital Kargil to enquire about the condition of the injured.
Talking to media persons, Suse said that three people had died in the explosion while nine others were injured and being treated at District Hospital Kargil.
“ADC Kargil and DySP Headquarters Kargil visited the spot and all the injured were referred to District Hospital Kargil after being given medical aid at Sub District Hospital Drass,” he said.
Suse said two persons had died on the spot while one succumbed to injuries later.
He said that among the injured, two were critical and were being given treatment. Suse said that the best possible treatment would be given to the injured.
Locals have urged the administration to shift the scrap collectors to non-populated areas.