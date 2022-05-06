3 killed in Nagrota accident

Officials said that the accident occurred when the deceased in a Celerio car, bearing registration number PB6SAF/4794, were on their way from Udhampur towards Jammu this morning.

“When they reached near Jambu zoo along the National Highway, Gurdeep Singh, 32, son of Gurtej Singh, resident of Moga in Punjab, who was in the driving seat, could not control the speed of the vehicle and it fell into a gorge at 7.30 am or so. All three occupants of the car died on spot,” officials said.