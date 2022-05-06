3 killed in Nagrota accident

Jammu, May 6: Three persons, hailing from Punjab, were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Jambu zoo at Nagrota on Friday.
Officials said that the accident occurred when the deceased in a Celerio car, bearing registration number PB6SAF/4794, were on their way from Udhampur towards Jammu this morning.
“When they reached near Jambu zoo along the National Highway, Gurdeep Singh, 32, son of Gurtej Singh, resident of Moga in Punjab, who was in the driving seat, could not control the speed of the vehicle and it fell into a gorge at 7.30 am or so. All three occupants of the car died on spot,” officials said.
Other two deceased were identified as Sham Lal, 47, son of Bahadur Ram, resident of Firozpur, Punjab and Vikas Kumar, 38, son of Ranjit Kumar, resident of Firozpur, Punjab.
“Their bodies were shifted to Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu for post-mortem. In this regard, a case FIR no 178/2022 U/S 279/304-A IPC was registered at the Police Station, Nagrota,” they added.