3 laws made by Modi Govt will fortify leak-proof judicial system: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Dec 22: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah Friday said that the three new laws made by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would create a complete leak-proof judicial system.

An official statement issued to the Press Information Bureau (PIB) here said that inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 368 crore in Chandigarh including the inauguration of Cyber Operation and Security Centre (CENCOPS), Shah said only yesterday, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Parliament of the country converted into law three landmark bills that would bring changes in the criminal justice system of the country.

On the very next day of passing of the three new criminal laws by the Parliament, he reviewed the implementation of the laws at CENCOPS at Chandigarh and said that the justice system of the entire country should function following the spirit of the Constitution of India.

“Our laws should prepare to accept the latest technologies, for this necessary infrastructure should be created with all the facilities from connectivity to hardware so that the scheduled languages could communicate and connect,” the Union Home Minister said.

He said that the basics of creating such a complete leak-proof judicial system through which the police station, DGP office, court, jail, FSL, prosecutor’s office and secretariat should be connected had been laid in these laws.

Shah said that after the full implementation of these laws, the disposal of any criminal case across the country would not take more than 3 years.

He said that for this a lot of consultation was done with all the stakeholders and then it was sent to the standing committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“After considering all the suggested amendments, a complete law was drafted and presented in the Parliament,” the Union Home Minister said.

He said that by December 2024, the work of infrastructure, software, training of human resources, and complete computerisation of courts would be done for the implementation of these three laws in all the Union Territories.

Shah said that the Modi government had already started this work through CCTNS and ICJS.

He said that a detailed time-bound programme would be made to prepare Chandigarh for full implementation of these laws.

The Union Home Minister said that a time-bound programme would be prepared to implement the definition of terrorism and organised crime, form the Directorate of Prosecution, give stability to forensics, and fill loopholes in ICJS and CCTNS.

He said that meetings in all Union Territories would be held before January 31, 2024, to fully prepare them by December 22, 2024, to implement these laws.

Shah said that even before implementing these laws, the Modi government had already completed the work of connecting 99.93 percent of police stations – 16,733 police stations in the country online – and these were functioning with a single software.

He said that 22,000 courts of the country had become e-courts, data of 2 crore prisoners of the country were online through e-prisons, data of more than 1 crore prosecutions were online through e-prosecution and 17 lakh forensic details were also online through e-forensics.

The Union Home Minister said that along with this, more than 90 lakh fingerprint data, Integrated Monitoring of Terrorism (iMOT), data of arrested narco offenders, and data of the National Database of Human Trafficking Offenders are available online.

“Besides, by linking the Crime Multiagency Center with it, the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and biometric data of prisoners have also been prepared. After this, the task is to decide the language of communication between them, bring communication software and analyse it using artificial intelligence to crack down on terrorism and crime in the country,” he said.

Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India was committed to running its criminal justice system with Indian thought.

He said that India’s criminal justice system was also ready to jump straight from the 19th century into the 21st century.

The Union Home Minister said that after the implementation of these laws, the Indian criminal justice system would become the most modern criminal justice system in the world.

Takes a dig at opposition

He also took a dig at the opposition saying that it took the unfortunate decision of boycotting the discussion on these three bills by making excuses.

Shah said that when three laws, that would bring radical changes in the criminal justice system, were being debated in the country’s Parliament, the opposition members were doing the condemnable act of mimicking the Vice President.

He said that many governments have come and gone in this country but the dignity of constitutional posts has always been maintained.

The Union Home Minister said that those who preach to us today have themselves deeply attacked the bright tradition of democracy in India in upholding the dignity of constitutional posts and the people of this country are watching these things.

He said that the opposition does not realise that constitutional posts are a means of implementing the constitution in the country and that is why they are considered above institutions and politics.

Shah said that we have never harmed the honour of a person holding a constitutional post and have never allowed this to happen.

He said that the people of the country should keep in mind that when the process of converting these three bills into law was going on, the opposition was insulting the dignitaries holding constitutional posts to violate the dignity of the constitution.

Inaugurates Rs 368 crore Chandigarh projects

The Union Home Minister inaugurated nine projects worth Rs 368 crore and laid the foundation stone of three projects worth Rs 32 crore.

He said that Chandigarh was a complete city built with modern imagination.

Shah said that due to the efforts of the Centre under the leadership of PM Modi, many cities were moving forward and Chandigarh would have to prove itself in this competition and work a lot to maintain the first position.

He said that today at a cost of about Rs 400 crore, many projects had been initiated which were related to cleanliness, education, security, residential facilities, and higher education.

The Union Home Minister said that some vehicles had also been flagged off for the safety of Chandigarh and 744 youth were also being given appointment letters as Assistant Sub Inspector and Constable today.

He said that the Chandigarh Police had successfully revived the concept of beating at ground level in a very good manner.

Shah said that today the Police of many states of the country have accepted this system by largely following the pattern adopted by the Chandigarh Police.

He said there were talks of involving the youth through a hackathon to tackle different types of challenges, especially about technology, faced by the Police.

“Today teams which attained first, second and third position are rewarded. Through this, youths across the country will be inspired to use their knowledge to solve the problems of the country,” the Home Minister said

Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh Banwarilal Purohit and the Union Home Secretary were also present on the occasion.