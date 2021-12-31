3 militants killed, 5 security personnel injured in Srinagar encounter

“Three dreaded terrorists were killed and one of them has been identified as Suhail Ahmad Rather who was involved in the attack of the police bus at Zewan on December 13,” Kumar said. “The identity of the two others has not been established as yet, but they are most probably foreign terrorists,” Kumar said.

“It was an important encounter for J&K Police. I had promised on December 13 evening after the attack on the police bus that the killers would be neutralised soon. J&K police worked like a team and small input was worked upon and last night an encounter happened during which we were able to eliminate the three,” Kumar said.