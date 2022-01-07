3 militants killed, Army officer injured in Chadoora encounter

As per police records, police said: “The killed terrorist Waseem was a categorised terrorist and part of group involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities. Several terror crime cases were registered against him. Terrorist Waseem was involved in killing of Inspector Parvaiz Ahmad on 22-06-2021. He was also involved in grenade attack on CRPF Bunker near Aali Masjid Chowk at Eidgah Srinagar in which 1 civilian and 1 police personnel were injured. Besides other terror crimes, he was also involved in brainwashing and motivating the youth of central Kashmir to join terror folds,” police said adding that incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 3 AK-56 rifles were recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.

“IGP Kashmir appreciated the role of the joint team for conducting a successful operation without any collateral damage,” police said. “IGP while sharing the details regarding encounter said that with the killing of terrorist Waseem, only one terrorist hailing from Srinagar is left out now who will be either arrested or neutralised at the earliest. He further said that so far 11 terrorists including 6 foreign terrorists were killed in different encounters in this year (in the last 7 days).”