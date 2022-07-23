3 minors among 4 killed in Samba accident

Jammu, July 23: Four people, including three minors, were killed and fifteen others were injured in a collision between a tempo and a truck on Samba highway late Friday evening.
Officials said that the accident occurred when the tempo, bearing registration number JK21A-2268, collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction.
“In the collision, a woman identified as Suman Devi, 40, wife of Shiv Dayal of Khadgal, Samba, two siblings eight-year old Rahul, five-year old Muskan, children of Tarsem Lal, resident of Jaswal Mandal and Krish, 5, son of Ramesh Lal, resident of Jaswal Mandal in Samba district died while fifteen others, including three minors, sustained injuries,” they said.
All the injured identified as Geeta Devi (70), Minakshi Devi (12), Veena Devi (40), Usha Devi (42), Rekhs Devi (35), Neha Devi (26), Geeta Devi (34), Ritika (7), Jyoti Devi (30), Garo Devi (48), Jyoti Devi (70), Champa Devi (58), all residents of Jaswal Mandal, Arshi Devi (15), Neha Devi and Shani Devi (40), all residents of Manore, Samba were rushed to hospital. Police also registered a case in this connection.