3 of a family die in Doda accident

Doda, Dec 20: Three members of a family died after a car they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into River Chenab near Doda on Tuesday.
According to Police, a car (JK06A 6311) skidded off the road at about 5:30 am at Gadsu area near Pul Doda opposite Stone Crusher Ghat, on Batote-Doda-Kishtwar National Highway.
SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom told Greater Kashmir that three persons of a family identified as Manjeet Singh of Bhaderwah, his wife Soniya Singh and daughter Sukhwinder were traveling in the vehicle which met with an accident near Pul Doda.
Earlier, the local volunteers, Police, SDRF, Army, and Chenab Rescuers reached the spot to trace out them but failed.