3 of a family die in Doda accident

According to Police, a car (JK06A 6311) skidded off the road at about 5:30 am at Gadsu area near Pul Doda opposite Stone Crusher Ghat, on Batote-Doda-Kishtwar National Highway.

SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom told Greater Kashmir that three persons of a family identified as Manjeet Singh of Bhaderwah, his wife Soniya Singh and daughter Sukhwinder were traveling in the vehicle which met with an accident near Pul Doda.