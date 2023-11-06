3 passengers dead, 17 injured in Rajouri accident

Rajouri, Nov 6: Three passengers travelling in a passenger vehicle lost their lives while 17 others including children and women were injured in an accident at Rehan in Rajouri as the vehicle fell off the road.

Police said that the accident occurred when a Tempo Traveller (JK02AB 5535) on its way to Rajouri from Budhal skidded off the road at Charhan, around 15 km from Rajouri, and it fell in a deep gorge resulting in injuries to 20 passengers.

Medical Superintendent of Government Medical College and Associated Hospital (GMC&AH), Rajouri, Dr Mehmood H Bajar said that all the injured were brought to the hospital where three of them were declared dead.

He said that their bodies were handed over to the Police after conducting medico-legal formalities.

Dr Bajar said that three injured were referred to GMC&AH Jammu due to serious complicated injuries while the remaining 14 injured persons are under treatment at GMC&AH Rajouri.

Those who have been referred to GMC&AH Jammu include an adult and two children.

“Our team of doctors are medically examining the patients and putting in their best efforts to ensure that all of them remain stable,” Dr Bajar said.

The three passengers who lost their lives in the accident have been identified as Abdul Rashid, 34, son of Chandia of Hubbi Kandi; Muhammad Shabir, 40, son of Nazir Hussain of Badhal; and Muhammad Azam, 37, son of Ghulam Din of Draj Budhal.

The injured have been identified as Jagdev Singh, 30, son of Lal Chand; Kirna Devi, 25, wife of Jagdev Singh 25; Jajant Singh, 2, son of Jagdev Singh; Naseem Akhter, 30, wife of Abdul Rashid; Saika Kouser, 4, daughter of Abdul Rashid; and Wajid Ali, 2, son of Abdul Rashid all residents of Hubbi; Showket Ali, 35, son of Nazir Hussain of Kandi; Muhammad Kafil, 15, son of Ghulam Rasool of Dhar Sakri; Imtiaz Ahmad, 20, son of Ghulam Muhammad of Mogra Draj; Mashooma Begum, 64, wife of Abdul Aziz of Jaglanoo; Muhammad Altaf, 34, son of Abdul Aziz of Jaglanoo; Mohammad Younis, 55, son of Ali Muhammad of Dhar Sakri; Vinod Kumar, 55, son of Parshotam Kumar of Khawas; Hamida Begum, 55, wife of Abdul Aziz of Kotranka; Abdul Aziz, 62, son of Hassan Muhammad of Kotranka; Imtiaz Ahmad, 24, son of Yaseen of Hubbi; and Rajeev Singh, 38, son of Daleep Singh of Sakri.