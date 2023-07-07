3 persons drown in Ramban

Ramban, July 7: Three persons including a teenager and a father-son duo drowned when a vehicle in which they were travelling skidded off the road and submerged in the fast-flowing River Chenab on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of Ramban on Friday.
Police said that a vehicle (JK19 9605) on its way to Ramban from Udhampur rolled into the River Chenab near Mehar and submerged, resulting in drowning of the three persons travelling in it.
It said that soon after the incident, rescue teams of Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot and launched a rescue operation to trace the bodies of drowned persons on the embankments of River Chenab at Mehar, Maitra, Ramban, Seri, and other places.
A rescue worker said that nothing except the number plate of vehicle and identity cards, and mobile phones of the two victims were found on the embankments of River Chenab at the site of the accident.
SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma said three people died in the accident.
Sharma identified the trio as Bharat Singh, 52, his son Vikram Singh, 30, both residents of Teli Majra Seri, Ramban, and Rohit Katoch, 17, son of Surjeet Singh Katoch of Gali Bass, Ramban.
A search operation on the embankments of River Chenab from Mehar to Seri is going on to recover the bodies of the drowned accident victims.