3 persons drown in Ramban

Police said that a vehicle (JK19 9605) on its way to Ramban from Udhampur rolled into the River Chenab near Mehar and submerged, resulting in drowning of the three persons travelling in it.

It said that soon after the incident, rescue teams of Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot and launched a rescue operation to trace the bodies of drowned persons on the embankments of River Chenab at Mehar, Maitra, Ramban, Seri, and other places.