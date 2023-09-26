3 persons fleeing with service weapon of Ladakh Police official arrested

Srinagar, Sep 26: Three residents of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh were arrested with weapons at the Navyug Tunnel on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
Officials said that Ladakh Police shared information with the J&K Police in Qazigund regarding the theft in the house of the escort PSO of one officer of Leh district.
They said that the burglars had also fled with the service weapon of a Police official of Leh district.
The three were identified as Muhammad Abid, Jairul Sheikh, and Muhammad Nizam.
The trio was arrested at Navyug Tunnel by the Police from Kulgam and a pistol, a magazine, and 30 rounds were recovered from their possession.