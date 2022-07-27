3 rescued from flash floods in Kargil

Ganderbal, July 26: Three persons stuck in flash floods in the Youljuk area of the Kargil district were rescued safely on Tuesday.
Officials said that due to heavy rains and a sudden rise in water level, three persons who were stuck in a rivulet in Youljuk village in Taisuru were rescued safely by joint rescue teams of SDRF, Police, Army, and local volunteers.
The administration was informed Monday evening that three people were trapped in Taisuru's Youljuk village due to a sudden rise in the water level in a rivulet following heavy rainfall, they said.
A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team supported by the Police and the Army launched an operation and rescued them, the officials said.
The three rescued persons were identified as Muhammad Sharief, son of Muhammad Yousuf and Ghulam Mehdi, son of Muhammad Ibrahim, both residents of Youljuk, and Muhammad Hassan, son of Muhammad Ali of Namsuru Kargil.