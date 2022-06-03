3 soldiers, civilian injured in ongoing Anantnag encounter: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar, June 3: Three soldiers and a civilian were injured in the ongoing Anantnag encounter, while two to three terrorists were trapped, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said.
The encounter broke out after Police, 19 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police cordoned off Rishipora area of Anantnag to track the terrorist. As the searches were taken up, hiding terrorists opened fire triggering an encounter.
“Encounter has started at Rishipora area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet.
The terrorists have taken shelter in a husk machine and have engaged joint parties in encounter.
“ Three soldiers and a civilian have received injuries during the ongoing encounter,” IGP told Greater Kashmir. “They have been evacuated and are stable,” he said.
Police said that extra care is being taken in view of the darkness and final assault was likely to take place on Saturday first light.