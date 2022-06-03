3 soldiers, civilian injured in ongoing Anantnag encounter: IGP Kashmir

The encounter broke out after Police, 19 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police cordoned off Rishipora area of Anantnag to track the terrorist. As the searches were taken up, hiding terrorists opened fire triggering an encounter.

“Encounter has started at Rishipora area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet.