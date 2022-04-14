3 soldiers die, 5 injured in Shopian road accident: Police

“As the Shopian operation was in progress some miscreants shared misleading information on social media relating to the stone pelting/ injuries to some Army personnel at Kanipora Shopian,” police said here in a statement. “It is hereby clarified that the news shared is totally baseless,”

Police said the fact is that a vehicle of 44RR from Chowgam Camp carrying Army personnel was on its way to the encounter site at Badigam Shopian. “The driver lost control over the vehicle due to some technical fault and it skidded off the road. In the mishap, four soldiers were injured who were shifted to District Hospital Shopian, where two among them succumbed to their injuries while two others are being treated at 92 Base Army hospital Srinagar.”