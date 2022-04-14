3 soldiers die, 5 injured in Shopian road accident: Police

Srinagar, Apr 14: Police and Army on Thursday evening said that three soldiers of 44 Rashtriya Rifles died and five others were injured in an accident in south Kashmir's Shopian after the driver lost control over the vehicle. However, they said there was no stone pelting in the area.
“As the Shopian operation was in progress some miscreants shared misleading information on social media relating to the stone pelting/ injuries to some Army personnel at Kanipora Shopian,” police said here in a statement. “It is hereby clarified that the news shared is totally baseless,”
Police said the fact is that a vehicle of 44RR from Chowgam Camp carrying Army personnel was on its way to the encounter site at Badigam Shopian. “The driver lost control over the vehicle due to some technical fault and it skidded off the road. In the mishap, four soldiers were injured who were shifted to District Hospital Shopian, where two among them succumbed to their injuries while two others are being treated at 92 Base Army hospital Srinagar.”
On Thursday evening,Army said three Army personnel lost their lives and five soldiers were injured after the vehicle they were traveling in overturned near Kanipora village of South Kashmir’s Shopian district, enroute to an encounter site at Badigam, Shopian.
“Owing to the wet road conditions, the driver seemingly lost control over the vehicle and it skidded off the road. The eight injured soldiers were shifted to District Hospital Shopian, where two among them were declared dead,” Army said. “ One soldier had received minor injuries and was discharged from District Hospital. The five other injured soldiers were evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar, wherein the third soldier also succumbed to his injuries. Four soldiers are presently at the 92 Base Hospital and are being treated.” “It has already been clarified by the JKP that information shared on social media, that the accident was caused by a stone pelting incident in the area is false. Rumours may be avoided and peace be maintained,” Army added.