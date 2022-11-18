3 soldiers die in avalanche in Machil Sector

They have been identified as Lance Naik Mukesh Kumar of Rajasthan, Naik Gaikwad Manoj Lakshman Rao of Maharashtra, and Sepoy Gaz Sudik Hajra of West Bengal. “In an unfortunate incident three soldiers of 56 RR of the Army died in the line of duty in Machil area when they came under an avalanche,” Police said. “All the bodies have been retrieved.”