3 soldiers killed in ongoing Kulgam encounter: Army

The encounter started Friday evening after 34 Rashtriya Rifles and J&K Police started searches in the Halan forest area in the upper reaches of Kulgam district.

The contact was established after the terrorists opened fire at the joint search party of Police and RR.

“Operation Halan #Kulgam: On specific inputs regarding the presence of terrorists in the higher reaches of Halan in Kulgam, operations launched by security forces on Friday. In exchange of firing with terrorists, three personnel sustained injuries and later succumbed. Search operations are continuing. #Kashmir@adgpi @NorthernComd_IA@JmuKmrPolice,” Chinar Corps-Indian Army said in a tweet late Friday evening.