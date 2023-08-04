3 soldiers killed in ongoing Kulgam encounter: Army

Srinagar, Aug 4: Three Army soldiers were killed in the ongoing Kulgam encounter on Friday, the Army said.
The encounter started Friday evening after 34 Rashtriya Rifles and J&K Police started searches in the Halan forest area in the upper reaches of Kulgam district.
The contact was established after the terrorists opened fire at the joint search party of Police and RR.
“Operation Halan #Kulgam: On specific inputs regarding the presence of terrorists in the higher reaches of Halan in Kulgam, operations launched by security forces on Friday. In exchange of firing with terrorists, three personnel sustained injuries and later succumbed. Search operations are continuing. #Kashmir@adgpi @NorthernComd_IA@JmuKmrPolice,” Chinar Corps-Indian Army said in a tweet late Friday evening.
Earlier, the three soldiers were critically injured and shifted to 92 Base Hospital here where they succumbed to their injuries.
Earlier, in the day Police said that the encounter had started.
“#Encounter has started at high reaches of Halan forest area of #Kulgam district. Army and Kulgam Police are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted soon after the encounter broke out in the area.
In another tweet, Police said that three soldiers were injured and they have been evacuated for treatment. “#Kulgam Encounter Update: Three soldiers got injured in the #encounter. They are being evacuated to hospital for treatment. Search in the area intensifies. Further details shall follow @JmuKmrPolice,” Police said in another tweet.
The spot of encounter is difficult due to the rugged terrain.
“It is in dense forests and dark there,” Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.
He said the cordon had been tightened and searches had been intensified.
The encounter in Kulgam broke after recovery of a missing soldier by Police on Thursday from an orchard in Chawalgam area of Kulgam district.
Police and Army recovered the soldier after six days of intense joint searches.