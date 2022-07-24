3 women among 5 killed in Ramban accident

Ramban, July 24: Five persons, including three women, were killed and three others sustained grievous injuries after the vehicle, they were travelling in, fell into a deep gorge at Hingni Ramsu in Ramban district on Sunday afternoon. Officials said that two persons died on the spot whereas three others succumbed to injuries in the hospital.
Police said, “A rashly driven vehicle (Scorpio) bearing registration number CH01AQ-8402, on its way to Shagan from Ramsu went out of control of its driver and plunged into several hundred feet deep gorge at Hingni, resulting in the death of two persons including a woman on spot whereas six others sustained critical injuries. They were rushed to nearby PHC and later shifted to Sub District Hospital Banihal where three persons succumbed to injuries mounting the death toll to five.”
Police sources said that the vehicle was carrying a marriage party. According to police, Haja Begum, 60, wife of Abdul Rashid Naike, resident of Nachlana and Abdul Rashid, 44, son of Ghulam Mohd Naike, resident of Hingni died on the spot whereas the driver of the vehicle Mushtaq Ahmed, 37, son of Abdullah
Malik, resident of Shagan and Zahida Begum, 42, wife of Jalal-Ud Din, resident of Nachlana succumbed later. Later in the evening, Naseema Begum wife of Muzaffar Ahmed of Gurnakh Wagan succumbed to her injuries at SMHS Hospital Srinagar.
DySP Banihal Nisar Khoja said that Naseema Begum was among four injured women, who were referred to Government Medical College and Hospital Anantnag for specialized treatment from Sub District Hospital Banihal.
SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma, while confirming the incident, said that five persons died whereas three others sustained injuries in a road accident near Ramsu.
Police registered a case FIR number 80 under sections 279/337/304-A, IPC at Police Station Ramsu for further investigations.
Later in the day, the Deputy Commissioner Ramban announced relief for accident victims.
DC Ramban Mussarat Islam tweeted, “District administration expresses sorrow over loss of lives in Ramsu accident. Rs 1 lakh relief to be provided to those who died, under Road Accident Victim Fund. Rs 50K immediately. Relief also for injured. Under Red Cross, Rs 20K to NoK of deceased, Rs 10K to injured.”