3 women among 5 killed in Ramban accident

Police said, “A rashly driven vehicle (Scorpio) bearing registration number CH01AQ-8402, on its way to Shagan from Ramsu went out of control of its driver and plunged into several hundred feet deep gorge at Hingni, resulting in the death of two persons including a woman on spot whereas six others sustained critical injuries. They were rushed to nearby PHC and later shifted to Sub District Hospital Banihal where three persons succumbed to injuries mounting the death toll to five.”

Police sources said that the vehicle was carrying a marriage party. According to police, Haja Begum, 60, wife of Abdul Rashid Naike, resident of Nachlana and Abdul Rashid, 44, son of Ghulam Mohd Naike, resident of Hingni died on the spot whereas the driver of the vehicle Mushtaq Ahmed, 37, son of Abdullah