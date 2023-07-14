3 workers die in Kishtwar accident

Bhaderwah, July 14: Three labourers working in the under construction 624 MW Kerru Hydel power project in Kishtwar district died when the camper van they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge, Police said on Friday.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kishtwar Devansh Yadav told Greater Kashmir that the workers travelling in the camper vehicle (JK17 6327) were heading towards the construction site in Nagseni, 45 km from Kishtwar town, when the vehicle skidded off the road and fell on the banks of River Chenab.
"All the three workers were immediately shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar where doctors declared them dead," the DC said. “Rs 20,000 each have been sanctioned to the victims as ex-gratia relief from the District Red Cross Society.”
The deceased have been identified as Ashfaq Hussain, son of Muhammad Ashraf Malik of Trihgam; Badal, son of Ranjeet Singh of Paderna; and Chanjoo Ram, son of Chour Singh of Chingnanan, Galhar Nagseni.
Police said after conducting postmortem and other legal formalities the dead bodies of deceased persons were handed over to legal heirs.