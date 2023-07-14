3 workers die in Kishtwar accident

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kishtwar Devansh Yadav told Greater Kashmir that the workers travelling in the camper vehicle (JK17 6327) were heading towards the construction site in Nagseni, 45 km from Kishtwar town, when the vehicle skidded off the road and fell on the banks of River Chenab.

"All the three workers were immediately shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar where doctors declared them dead," the DC said. “Rs 20,000 each have been sanctioned to the victims as ex-gratia relief from the District Red Cross Society.”