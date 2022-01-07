300 LMVs sent back to Jammu from Nagrota

“As a routine, hundreds of LMVs reached Nagrota check point of Traffic Police so that they could proceed towards Srinagar from Jammu during morning hours. Initially stranded vehicles were partially allowed to ply on both sides of the Srinagar-Jammu National highway but later in the day, the vehicular traffic was stopped,” an official in Traffic Police told Greater Kashmir.

“As the weather condition worsened, vehicular traffic was stopped as it could have put lives of the people at risk due to landslides at various places ahead of Chanderkote. Hence, no vehicle was allowed to move further towards Ramban, Banihal or Kashmir valley,” the official said, adding that it would be unsafe to travel on the highway during night.