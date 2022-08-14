30,000 youth provided with direct livelihood means in 2021-22: LG

Srinagar, Aug 14: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday launched the second phase of the skill development programme for women and youth in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector here at SKICC.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here quoted the LG as saying that in the second phase, 5000 youth from J&K would be trained to tap the employment avenues in the flourishing banking and financial services sector.
He appreciated the efforts of the Mission Youth, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), and State Bank of India for coming together to provide a vibrant medium to train and empower 5000 J&K youth in the BFSI sector.
Emphasising on equal participation of girls in the BFSI training programme, the LG asked the Mission Youth and BSE to ensure that 2500 young girls from J&K were enrolled in the training.
He called for ensuring minimum participation of 200 youth from every district and focusing on those from underprivileged sections of the society, followed by systematic facilitation for starting their professional career.
Highlighting the initiatives taken by Mission Youth to transform the youth into ambassadors of peace, prosperity, and development, the LG said that the various programmes aimed at Livelihood Generation, Education, Skill Development, and providing systematic financial assistance had led to opening new vistas for enterprising youths, besides connecting them with various development-oriented initiatives of the government.
He said that the Mission Youth had partnered with reputed institutions of the country including BSE Institute, ICICI Foundation, Ashok Leyland, and Wipro intending to facilitate the skilling of youth in various high employability potential sectors.
The LG said that despite the COVID pandemic, more than 30,000 youth including 11,600 girls had been provided with direct livelihood means during 2021-22.
Stressing that financial inclusion was the key to achieving sustainable development and improving the quality of life, the LG said that the recent reforms and initiatives of the government had made banking and credit facilities accessible to all.
He said that earlier J&K lacked a solid mechanism for providing financial and banking literacy to the youth as banking facilities were limited to a few.
The LG said that the talented youth of J&K were playing an instrumental role in making J&K a star performer in the startup ecosystem.
“We are making dedicated efforts to impart financial and banking education to our youth, harnessing their potential by creating an enabling environment and equipping them with skills as per requirements of the changing global market,” he said.
The LG said that the administration would continue to run institutional and employment-oriented training programmes in J&K through ‘Mission Youth’ to empower the youth of J&K.
He said that the industrial revolution taking place in J&K and the massive private investment coming to J&K would provide 5 to 6 lakh employment opportunities to the youth.
The LG said that several customised livelihood generation schemes including Mumkin, Tejaswini, Spurring Entrepreneurship, Rise Together, Avsar, Redefining Paradise, and Homestay Development had already been designed for the J&K youth wherein the government was acting as a facilitator for the youth to establish a sustainable livelihood in various economic sectors.
He also made special mention of the youth who had successfully established their ventures and were not only earning livelihood for themselves but also providing employment to many others.
The LG also distributed certificates among the youth selected for Competitive Civil Services Examination coaching under PARVAAZ, and to those who completed the Mutual Fund programme conducted by BSE Institute Limited.
The LG on February 8, 2021, launched the training programme for the youth in the BFSI sector in J&K.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta emphasised the need to develop end-to-end digitisation of the banking and financial training being provided to the youth.
MD and CEO NSE Ashish Kumar Chauhan appreciated the LG-led J&K administration and Mission Youth for taking the initiatives to train the J&K youth in banking and financial services.
CGM SBI, Chandigarh Circle, Vinod Jaiswal said that SBI echoed the sentiments expressed by the LG to bridge the gap between the financial services and the people of J&K.
Managing Director and CEO of SBI Foundation Sanjay Prakash said that under the programme, of the 5000 youth, 2450 would be provided training this year.
Managing Director & CEO, BSE Institute Limited Ambarish Datta said that the results that had been committed would be delivered.
CEO Mission Youth Shahid Iqbal Choudhary in his welcome address highlighted the measures taken by Mission Youth to empower the youth and provide them with gainful livelihood opportunities.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole and Neeraj Kulshrestha from BSE Institute Limited were also present on the occasion.