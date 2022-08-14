30,000 youth provided with direct livelihood means in 2021-22: LG

He appreciated the efforts of the Mission Youth, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), and State Bank of India for coming together to provide a vibrant medium to train and empower 5000 J&K youth in the BFSI sector.

Emphasising on equal participation of girls in the BFSI training programme, the LG asked the Mission Youth and BSE to ensure that 2500 young girls from J&K were enrolled in the training.

He called for ensuring minimum participation of 200 youth from every district and focusing on those from underprivileged sections of the society, followed by systematic facilitation for starting their professional career.