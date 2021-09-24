3rd micro-containment zone in Samba

“It has been brought by the Chief Medical Officer, Samba that positive active cases of covid19 have been confirmed in village Mahorgarh tehsil and district Samba,” reads an order issued by the Additional District Magistrate, Samba, Suram Chand Sharma.

Based on the ground reports from the health department, the district administration declared village Morhgarh as ‘micro-containment zone’ (hot spot) as per the Google map provided by the tehsildar Samba.

The area shall be cordoned off and there will be no inward or outward movement in the area except for essential services.

“The infected is student of a government school which has been closed for sanitization and contact tracing of the infected has also been started,” said an official of the health department.

The official said that the people in the micro-containment zone will be tested for covid19.