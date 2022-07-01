4 Amarnath pilgrims injured in Ramban accident

Ramban, July 1: Four persons including a minor boy sustained injuries after a vehicle carrying Amarnath pilgrims turned turtle near Sherbibi area of Banihal in Ramban district on Friday morning.
Official sources said that a tempo traveler bearing registration number HR55AG-0831 carrying 10 pilgrims, including driver, overturned near Sherbibi area falling under Banihal Police Station jurisdiction this morning.
Four passengers including a ten-year old boy sustained critical injuries whereas six other passengers received minor bruises in this accident, they said.
They said four critically injured were evacuated to Sub District Hospital Banihal by the police personnel with the help of local volunteers, who were deployed all along Srinagar Jammu National Highway for facilitating Amarnath pilgrims.
Hospital authorities identified the injured as Kundan Kumar, 56, resident of Uttar Pradesh; Anita Gupta, 49, wife of Sanjay Gupta, Gudiya, 39, wife of Tirlok Chand Gupta and their ten-year old son Vinayak Gupta, all residents of Chhattisgarh. The injured were responding to the treatment at Sub District Hospital Banihal.
Meanwhile, another car bearing registration PB79-7777rammed into a hillock at Nachlana, falling under Ramsu police station jurisdiction, however no passenger sustained injuries in this incident.
Police sources said that both the vehicles were not part of Amarnath pilgrims' convoy, however, occupants of these vehicles, were having valid registration cards issued by Shri Amarnath Shrine Board.