4 Army personnel injured in accidental explosion in Rajouri

Rajouri, Jan 28: Four Army personnel received injuries in an explosion that took place during a training session in Nowshera area of Rajouri district on Friday . All the four injured personnel have been hospitalised in Army medical facilities, while one of the injured was referred to Udhampur Command Hospital.
Officials said that in the late afternoon hours, an explosion took place during a practice session of Army at Kalsian in Nowshera in which four Army personnel were injured.
The injured includes a Havaldar ranked official, one Naik and two Sepoys. One of the injured has been shifted to Army Command Hospital Udhampur, while three injured personnel were admitted in Rajouri Army General Hospital.