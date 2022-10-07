4 banned cough syrups not sold in Kashmir: D&FCO

“These drugs have been exported to other countries. We have started the process of inspection to check the samples and quality of drugs and we didn't find anything,” she said.

Khajuria said that a Haryana-based pharmaceutical company had exported this drug to other countries.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had sent the samples of the same batch of the four Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd-manufactured medicines, on which the WHO issued an alert, for testing and further course of action would be decided after the results would be received.