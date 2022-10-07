4 banned cough syrups not sold in Kashmir: D&FCO

Srinagar, Oct 7: Asking people not to panic, Drugs & Food Control Organisation, J&K on Friday said that the four banned cough syrups were not being sold in Kashmir.
Recently, the World Health Organisation (WHO) issued an alert over four cough and cold syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals in India, warning they could be linked to the deaths of 66 children in the Gambia.
These include Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, and Magrip N Cold Syrup.
Taking cognisance of the WHO ban, Deputy Drug Controller Kashmir had asked all Assistant Drug Controllers (ADCs) for immediate action after identifying the formulations from the distribution channels.
State Drugs Controller Lotika Khajuria told Greater Kashmir that these four banned syrups were not available in J&K.
“These drugs have been exported to other countries. We have started the process of inspection to check the samples and quality of drugs and we didn't find anything,” she said.
Khajuria said that a Haryana-based pharmaceutical company had exported this drug to other countries.
The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had sent the samples of the same batch of the four Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd-manufactured medicines, on which the WHO issued an alert, for testing and further course of action would be decided after the results would be received.
“The samples (controlled samples of the same batch manufactured by M/s Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd for all the four drugs in question) have been taken and sent for testing to Regional Drug Testing Lab, Chandigarh, by the CDSCO, the results of which will guide the further course of action as well as bring clarity on the inputs received from the WHO,” a Health Ministry statement said.
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has also sought more details from the WHO, which on Wednesday issued an alert over four “substandard” cough syrups.