4 drug peddlers booked under PSA in Kupwara: Police

Kupwara, Mar 6: Police on Sunday said it has detained four notorious drug peddlers under Public Safety Act (PSA) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. A senior police officer said that all four were habitual drug peddlers and would draw youth towards this menace. "They were detained under PSA after the warrants for their detention were issued by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir on the dossiers presented by SSP Kupwara," he added.
The detained persons have been identified as Tanveer Ahmad Najar alias ‘Tan Codeine’ of Chan Mohalla Salkoot, Ashiq Hussain Mir alias ‘Sohail Kachur’ of Mir Mohalla Salkoot, Latief Ahmad Lone of Mughalpora and Amjad Ahmad Chak of Kharwarpora Karnah. Pertinently, during last two months Kupwara police has detained over a dozen drug peddlers under stringent Public Safety Act ( PSA).
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara , Yougal Manhas said that whosoever would be found involved in drug peddling shall be dealt sternly. He sought co-operation from the general masses of Kupwara in eradicating this menace from Kupwara. Locals including civil society Kupwara has hailed the efforts of Kupwara police, particularly SSP Yougal Manhas.