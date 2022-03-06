4 drug peddlers booked under PSA in Kupwara: Police

Kupwara, Mar 6: Police on Sunday said it has detained four notorious drug peddlers under Public Safety Act (PSA) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. A senior police officer said that all four were habitual drug peddlers and would draw youth towards this menace. "They were detained under PSA after the warrants for their detention were issued by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir on the dossiers presented by SSP Kupwara," he added.