4 family members die of drowning in Udhampur stream

Udhampur, Sep 23: Four members of a family including two minors drowned in a stream in Chattrari village of Basantgagh tehsil of Udhampur on Friday.
The bodies of all four were retrieved by locals and Police from a stream and were shifted to Sub District Hospital Ramnagar for legal formalities.
Police said that while fetching water for sheep and goats, a minor girl accidentally slipped into a fast-flowing deep stream and started shouting for help.
It said that to save her, her two sisters and their cousin, who jumped into the stream, also drowned.
After receiving information, a Police team from Ramnagar Police Station and locals rushed to the spot and launched a search operation to fish out the bodies.
They said that after hectic efforts, the bodies of all four were recovered and shifted to the mortuary of the Sub District Hospital Ramnagar.
Police identified the deceased as Meensha Devi, Nishu Devi, 16, and Anju Devi, 22, all daughters of Fiangu Ram Gaddi, and Yash Pal, 24, son of Som Raj of Chattrari Ramnagar, Udhampur. Sources said Som Raj was the adopted son of Firingu Ram.