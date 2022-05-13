4 killed, 24 injured as bus catches fire in Katra

The bus, according to the witnesses, was outside the town of Katra when it mysteriously caught fire. In panic, the passengers jumped out of the burning bus, they said, and added that the police and fire and emergency department’s fire fighters also rushed to the spot. The FSL team also rushed to the spot and police also started investigation in the incident.

Officials said that although efforts were made to douse the fire, the bus was gutted badly in the fire, the cause of which is part of the investigation. The injured passengers were evacuated and shifted with the help of locals and passerby by the police to the nearest hospital for treatment. Officials said that out of twenty-two injured, ten with critical burn injuries were shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital Jammu for specialised treatment.