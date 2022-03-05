4 members of family among 5 killed in Samba accident

Jammu, Mar 5: Five persons, including four of a family, were killed and another was injured when a car they were travelling in, fell into a deep gorge near Jamoda area of Mansar in Samba district on Saturday.
Station House Officer (SHO) Samba Deepak Jasrotia told Greater Kashmir that the accident occurred when the car, bearing registration number JK03E-2540, with six occupants was on its way from Amritsar to Srinagar this morning.
“Presumably the driver lost control over the vehicle and it skidded off the road and plunged into the gorge near Mansar. Out of six, five had died on the spot. The deceased were identified as Gulzar Ahmed Bhat, 60, son of Khalik Bhat, resident of Anantnag, his wife Zana Begum, 60 and their two children 30-year old Mohammed Iqbal and 20-year old Masrat Jan besides Mohammed Akbar Chopan, 70, resident of Qazigund, Kulgam,” SHO stated.
He informed that another occupant of the car Saqib, resident of Anantnag, had sustained injuries. “Saqib, who, too, is presumably their relative, was immediately rushed to Samba District Hospital. We’re not clear that Chopan was also related to the family or not. Nevertheless, all five bodies were handed over to their legal heirs this afternoon after identification and completion of other legal formalities. They had also taken along Saqib, who was injured yet his condition was stable,” Jasrotia told Greater Kashmir.
Meanwhile, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha too expressed his grief over the tragic incident and shared his condolences with the bereaved families.
“Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Mansar, Samba. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the early recovery of the injured,” he tweeted through his official Twitter handle.