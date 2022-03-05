4 members of family among 5 killed in Samba accident

Station House Officer (SHO) Samba Deepak Jasrotia told Greater Kashmir that the accident occurred when the car, bearing registration number JK03E-2540, with six occupants was on its way from Amritsar to Srinagar this morning.

“Presumably the driver lost control over the vehicle and it skidded off the road and plunged into the gorge near Mansar. Out of six, five had died on the spot. The deceased were identified as Gulzar Ahmed Bhat, 60, son of Khalik Bhat, resident of Anantnag, his wife Zana Begum, 60 and their two children 30-year old Mohammed Iqbal and 20-year old Masrat Jan besides Mohammed Akbar Chopan, 70, resident of Qazigund, Kulgam,” SHO stated.