4 militants, 15 OGWs active in Srinagar: IGP Kashmir

“Still four terrorists are active and we will either arrest them or eliminate them in encounters,” the IGP told reporters on the sidelines of a sports event. “10 to 15 OGWs are also active here.”

On the killing of police Sub-Inspector, Arshid Ashraf Mir in a hit and run militant incident in Khanyar area of Srinagar on Sunday, he said: “To fire from the back is a cowardly act. They must feel shameful. The police are looking into it.” He said, “Terrorism is on decline and there is nothing to worry.”

Regarding the frequent grenade attacks, IGP Kashmir said that he was out for some time in connection with official work. “I will look into it,” he added.

The Kashmir police chief said that they will act with heavy hand against drug abuse from next week. “We have made a blueprint and we will seek cooperation from you and the parents,” he said.

“Now, besides young boys, girls too have got involved in drug abuse,” he said.

He congratulated the management of the sports events and said that such activities will keep youth at bay from indulging in drug abuse and other wrong activities. “We too are going to organize such events,” he said. “Now that Covid-19 is settling down, we will organise more sports events in the months ahead.”