4 militants killed in Shopian encounter

Srinagar, Apr 14: Four local militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba were killed in an encounter in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Thursday, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Zone, Vijay Kumar said. He said that all the four killed militants were active in Shopian and Pulwama districts of south Kashmir and a hunt to track down their accomplice is underway. The encounter took place in Badigam Zainapora area of Shopian after Police and 44 Rashtriya Rifles cordoned off the area to track the militants. During the search operation, hiding militants opened fire on the joint party and in retaliatory action four militants of LeT were killed.
They have been identified as Aaqib Farooq Thoker son of Farooq Ahmed Thoker, Waseem Ahmed Thoker son of Abdul Ghani Thoker, both resident of Heffkhuri, Zainapora, Farooq Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Salam Bhat and Shoqeen Ahmad Mir son of Muhammad Abdulla Mir, both resident of Sugan
“Encounter has started at Badigam, Zainapora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet soon after the encounter broke out.
Later, police said four militants were killed. “ShopianEncounterUpdate: 2 more terrorists killed (Total 4). Search going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Police said in another Tweet. Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that militants were active in Shopian and Pulwama. He said that the killed militants were involved in six terror crimes including attacks on non-local labourers.
“LeT terrorists neutralised in today's encounter were active in Shopian & adjacent areas of Pulwama. They were involved in 6 #terror crimes including attacks on outside labourers. Hunt for their associates like Aijaz of Pulwama is on and they will be neutralised soon: IGP Kashmir,” a tweet by police quoting IGP as saying.
“Based on specific input generated by police regarding presence of terrorists in Badigam area of Zainapora Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police and Army (44RR ) in the said area,” police said.
“During the search operation, as the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter. Later on CRPF also joined.” “In the ensuing encounter, four local terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed.” As per records police said: “ All the killed terrorists were categorised terrorists and part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police/SFs and civilian atrocities,” police said.
IGP Kashmir said: “Killed terrorists were active in Shopian and adjacent areas of Pulwama. They were involved in 6 terror crimes including attacks on outside labourers. Killed terrorist Aaqib Farooq Thoker was involved in snatching of 12 Bore Rifle from JK guard Murran TP branch in which the bank guard Abdul Hamid Wani of Tahab got injured. He was also involved in Case FIRs 25/2022 & 26/2022 of PS Litter pertaining to attack on driver namely Dheeraj Dutt resident of Pathankot and cleaners namely Surinder Singh and Sonu Sharma resident of Pathankot at Nowpora and Yadar respectively in which they got injured.”
“IGP Kashmir congratulated the joint forces for conducting successful anti-terrorist operation without any collateral damage,” police said. “IGP said that the hunt for their associates like Aijaz of Pulwama is on and they will be neutralised soon.” Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.