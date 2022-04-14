4 militants killed in Shopian encounter

IGP Kashmir said: “Killed terrorists were active in Shopian and adjacent areas of Pulwama. They were involved in 6 terror crimes including attacks on outside labourers. Killed terrorist Aaqib Farooq Thoker was involved in snatching of 12 Bore Rifle from JK guard Murran TP branch in which the bank guard Abdul Hamid Wani of Tahab got injured. He was also involved in Case FIRs 25/2022 & 26/2022 of PS Litter pertaining to attack on driver namely Dheeraj Dutt resident of Pathankot and cleaners namely Surinder Singh and Sonu Sharma resident of Pathankot at Nowpora and Yadar respectively in which they got injured.”

“IGP Kashmir congratulated the joint forces for conducting successful anti-terrorist operation without any collateral damage,” police said. “IGP said that the hunt for their associates like Aijaz of Pulwama is on and they will be neutralised soon.” Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.