4 militants killed in Shopian, Tral encounters

Srinagar, Dec 25: Four militants were killed in two separate encounters in Shopian and Tral areas of south Kashmir on Saturday, police said. The encounters took place at Chowgam area of Shopian and Hardumir area of Tral in Awantipora police district.
The two encounters on Saturday took place after a Hizbul Mujahideen militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Arwani area of Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Friday. A total of four encounters have taken place in south Kashmir during the last 36 hours.
SHOPIAN ENCOUNTER:
In Shopian, the encounter broke out after J&K Police, 44 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force cordoned off Chowgam village to hunt down hiding militant (s) on Friday night.
In the Shopian encounter, police identified the killed militants as Sajad Ahmad Chak, resident of Braripora Shopian and Raja Basit Yaqoob of Achan Litter, Pulwama. The militants were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba.
After ascertaining militant presence, police said that they gave ample opportunity for surrender. However, they refused and opened fire on the security force. In retaliatory fire two militants were killed.
“Encounter has started in the Chowgam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police, Tweeted early Saturday morning.
Later in the afternoon police said two militants were killed. “ShopianEncounterUpdate: 2 unidentified terrorists killed. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” police Tweeted in the afternoon.
Police said: “Acting on specific input generated by Police regarding presence of terrorists in village Chowgam area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 44RR and 14Bn CRPF in the said area,” police said. “During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they were given ample opportunities to surrender. However, they denied the surrender opportunities and instead fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter.”
In the ensuing encounter police said; “Two terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. They have been identified as Sajad Ahmad Chak son of Bashir Ahmad Chak resident of Braripora, Shopian and Raja Basit Yaqoob son of Mohd Yaqoob Najar resident of Achan Litter, Pulwama.”
“As per police records both the killed terrorists were categorised terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases. Besides, the killed terrorist Sajad was also instrumental in motivating & recruiting the youth to join terror folds,” police said.
“Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 2 AK series rifles, 4 AK Magazines and 32 rounds were recovered from their possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation,” police said.
“Police have registered case under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with Police till the area at encounter site is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any.”
TRAL ENCOUNTER:
The encounter in Tral started after J&K Police, 42 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF cordoned off Hardumir village after specific inputs of presence of militant (s) in the area. As the presence of militants was ascertained they were given a chance to surrender, but they refused and opened fire on the security force.
In the retaliatory fire two militants of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind were killed. Police identified them as Rahi Rasool Bhat @ Adil, a resident of Kanipora Dadsara and Nadeem Nazir Bhat of Koil Shikargah Tral. IGP Kashmir said Rahi Rasool Bhat was an IED expert and was involved in militancy related crimes.
“Encounter has started at Hardumir, #Tral area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. ,” Kashmir Zone Police, Tweeted soon after the encounter broke.
Later in another Tweet police said two militants were killed. “TralEncounterUpdate: 2 unidentified terrorists killed. Searchgoing on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice.”
“TralEncounterUpdate: Killed #terrorists identified as Nadeem Bhat & Rasool @ Adil, an IED expert, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit AuGH. 2 AK rifles recovered. Both were involved in several #terror incidents including IED blast & grenade throwing: IGP Kashmir,” police said in another Tweet.
Police said: “ Police and security forces neutralized two terrorists in an anti-terrorist operation in Tral area of Awantipora. Earlier, 2 terrorists were also killed in an encounter by Police & SFs in Shopian taking the toll to 4 in last 12 hours,” police said.
“Based on specific information generated by Police regarding presence of terrorists in village Hardumir, Tral area of Awantipora, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Awantipora Police and Army in the said area,” police said adding that during the search operation: “As the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they were given ample opportunities to surrender. However, they denied the surrender opportunities and instead fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which retaliated leading to an encounter.”
In the ensuing encounter police said: “Two terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. They have been identified as Nadeem Nazir Bhat son of Nazir Ahmad Bhat resident of Koil Shikargah Tral and Rahi Rasool Bhat @Adil son of Ghulam Rasool resident of Kanipora Dadsara,” police said.
“As per police records both the killed terrorists were categorised terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit AuGH and were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including IED blast and grenade attacks on Police/SF establishments.”
Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 02 AK series rifles were recovered from their possession, police said adding that all the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.“IGP Kashmir congratulated the joint teams of Police and security forces for eliminating 5 terrorists within 48 hours in three successful operations without any collateral damage,” police said adding that a case has been registered under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated.