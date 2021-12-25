4 militants killed in Shopian, Tral encounters

SHOPIAN ENCOUNTER:

In Shopian, the encounter broke out after J&K Police, 44 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force cordoned off Chowgam village to hunt down hiding militant (s) on Friday night.

In the Shopian encounter, police identified the killed militants as Sajad Ahmad Chak, resident of Braripora Shopian and Raja Basit Yaqoob of Achan Litter, Pulwama. The militants were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba.