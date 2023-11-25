4 New Industrial Estates to come up across 3 districts

Jammu, Nov 25: The Administrative Council (AC), which met under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Saturday accorded the administrative approval for the setting up of 4 new Industrial Estates in J&K.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that these include industrial estates at Budhi Kathua, Medicity Jammu, Chandgam and Lelhar Pulwama which would be developed over 1379 kanal of land with an investment of Rs 136.65 crore.

Apart from attracting investments, the projects would provide a boost to local employment and are expected to generate over 11497 jobs in the private sector.

The new industrial estates would be comprehensively developed in terms of infrastructure including internal road works, availability of electricity, Centralised Water Distribution System, rainwater harvesting, and roadside greenery and plantation.

Besides, the development would involve setting up Centralised Effluent Treatment plants on new patterns as per the norms of the National Green Tribunal and other facilities on modern state of the art technology.

The timeline for the completion of projects would be 18 months.

The establishment of new industrial estates is in line with the commitment of the government to boost industrial development and entrepreneurship in J&K.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta; and Principal Secretary to the LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari also attended the meeting.