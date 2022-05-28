4 SPOs disengaged from service for links with bovine smugglers in Ramban

Ramban, May 28: Ramban District Police chief Mohita Sharma on Saturday ordered the disengagement of four Special Police Officers (SPOs) from the service with immediate effect after their involvement was established in bovine smuggling.
They were disengaged after a discreet enquiry conducted by the Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarters Ramban found these four SPOs posted in district involved in bovine smuggling.
Police sources said in the month of February 2022 it came into the notice of Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma that four SPOs were involved in bovine smuggling activities on vital Srinagar Jammu National Highway in Ramban. It came to the fore that they were assisting bovine smugglers and giving them safe passage on Srinagar Jammu National Highway towards Kashmir.
Taking action against their act, which was in gross violation of service conduct rules, a preliminary enquiry was initiated against all four SPOs.
During a discreet enquiry, which was conducted by the Deputy Superintendent of Police headquarters Ramban Pardeep Singh Sen, Call Detail Records (CDRs) of all the four SPOs were collected from the Cyber Cell of DPO Ramban for examination.
During enquiry, the links between bovine smugglers and four SPOs were established. Police sources said one SPO admitted to having links with bovine smugglers in Udhampur, Jammu and other places.
Bank details of all the four were scrutinized and they revealed several dubious transactions. Thousands of rupees were credited in their bank accounts by unknown persons. “Keeping in view of facts and circumstances, it has been found that SPOs Fulail Singh, Ajeet Singh, Satish Singh and Mohd Ayoub alias Mundri are involved in bovine smuggling,” DySP submitted in his report.
Following which, the SSP ordered their disengagement “from the roll of SPOs of district Ramban with immediate effect.”