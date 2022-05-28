4 SPOs disengaged from service for links with bovine smugglers in Ramban

They were disengaged after a discreet enquiry conducted by the Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarters Ramban found these four SPOs posted in district involved in bovine smuggling.

Police sources said in the month of February 2022 it came into the notice of Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma that four SPOs were involved in bovine smuggling activities on vital Srinagar Jammu National Highway in Ramban. It came to the fore that they were assisting bovine smugglers and giving them safe passage on Srinagar Jammu National Highway towards Kashmir.