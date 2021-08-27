40% syllabus relaxation for board exams of 10-12 classes

The relaxation has been given in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and is applicable for the students in Kashmir and winter zones of Jammu division besides the students in Ladakh UT as one-time measure.

“The students appearing in these examinations shall have to attempt only 60% marks from the question papers which shall be treated as 100% at the time of evaluation,” reads a notification issued by director academics JK Board, Dr. Farooq Ahmad Peer.

“The score of students attempting less than 60% from the question paper shall be raised proportionately. The students should note that question papers will be set from the entire syllabus prescribed for the said examination,” it reads.

However, as the student has to attempt only 60 percent questions instead of attempting all the questions, thus, there is a resultant concession of 40%.

“For students appearing in subjects having no practical courses, the question paper is of 100 marks and the student has to attempt questions with a total of 60 marks,” the notification reads.

However, for all such subjects that have both theory and practical components, the concession will apply to theory part only, it reads.

As per the notification, Physics, Chemistry and Biology that have a practical component of 30 marks and theory question paper of 70 marks, the students will attempt only 42 marks which is 60% of 70 marks and will be raised to 100 percent i.e. 70 marks.

“For other papers having different marks scheme for theory papers, the student shall have to attempt 60% of marks allotted to the theory paper,” it reads.

In a separate notification, the director academics has informed the students appearing in the annual regular class 10 to 12th examination about the pattern of the question papers for the students.

The notification has been issued in continuation of the previous notification issued on August 13 regarding the 30 percent relaxation in the syllabus.

“The theory paper for examination of class 10th shall be set as per notification issued on March 30,” it reads.

Accordingly the theory paper in case of main subjects including English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Urdu and Hindi shall be of 80 marks only and candidates have to attempt questions having weightage of 56 marks during the examination.

“20 marks are reserved for internal assessment as per new scheme of assessment and examination,” the notification said.

In case of classes 11th and 12th the subjects having no practical course, the question paper shall be of 100 marks and students have to attempt questions having weightage of 70 percent marks which equals to 70 marks.

“While as in case of subjects having practical/project work/Internal Assessment, the candidates shall have to attempt questions having weightage of 70 percent marks out of the total theory marks allotted to such subjects after availing the relaxation of 30% Marks,” it reads.