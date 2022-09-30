400-YEAR-OLD KASHMIR TRADITION CONTINUES | Khoje Digar offered with religious fervour at Naqashband Sahab (RA) shrine

In the 400-year-old Kashmiri tradition, thousands of devotees thronged the revered shrine for the congregational Asar prayers and offered the special ‘Khoje Digar’ prayers.

Noted Kashmiri poet, writer, and satirist, Zareef Ahmad Zareef told Greater Kashmir that the roots of the tradition go back to Bukhara where Hazrat Bahauddin Naqashbandi (RA) used to hold special sermons on Asar prayers.