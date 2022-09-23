46,000 kanal state land acquired for infrastructure development in 3 years

According to the information from the J&K government, during the years 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-2022, the government acquired state land (including Khalsa Sarkar, Kahchrie, and Shamilat) measuring 2359.45 hectares (46,000 kanal) for a variety of public uses including roads, National Highways, railways, schools and colleges, playgrounds, parks, buildings, soil waste management, border fencing, and border outposts, and industrial estates.

Earlier, the J&K government gave district collectors instructions to give state and common land precedence and priority while acquiring land for any public use.