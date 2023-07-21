4675 yatris leave Jammu base camp for Kashmir

These yatris included 3400 men, 1189 women, 16 children, 55 Sadhus, 12 Sadhvis, and 3 trans-genders, officials said.

Of these 4675 yatris, around 2850 left for Pahalgam in 106 vehicles, and 1825 left for Baltal in 63 vehicles from Jammu base camp.