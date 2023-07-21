4675 yatris leave Jammu base camp for Kashmir

Jammu, July 21: A fresh batch of 4675 Amarnath Yatris Friday left Jammu’s base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for twin destinations of Pahalgam and Baltal, under tight security arrangements.
These yatris included 3400 men, 1189 women, 16 children, 55 Sadhus, 12 Sadhvis, and 3 trans-genders, officials said.
Of these 4675 yatris, around 2850 left for Pahalgam in 106 vehicles, and 1825 left for Baltal in 63 vehicles from Jammu base camp.
They formed part of the 19th batch of yatris, who embarked on the yatra from Jammu.