5 JKAS officers promoted; 2 transferred

Jammu, Mar 11: The government on Friday promoted four Selection Grade officers to the Special Scale and one officer was promoted to the Time Scale of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS).
Meanwhile, the General Administration Department also ordered the transfer and posting of two JKAS officers with immediate effect.
Selection Grade officers promoted to the Special Scale included Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Rajinder Singh, Kuldeep Krishan Sidha and Rajesh Sharma.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the promotion of these Selection Grade officers to the Special Scale of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service in pay level 13 (Rs 123100-215900), with effect from February 17, 2022,” read GAD order.
“Consequent upon this promotion, the officers Kuldeep Krishan Sidha and Rajesh Sharma are designated as Special Secretaries in the respective departments,” the order further read.
Through a separate order, sanction was accorded to the appointment (by promotion) of Kulraj Singh, a member of J&K Social Welfare (Gazetted) Service to the Time Scale of the JKAS.
“In terms of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service Rules, 2008, sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment (by promotion) of Kulraj Singh, a member of J&K Social Welfare (Gazetted) Service to the Time Scale of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service, in the pay band of Rs 15,600-39,100 with Grade Pay of Rs. 6600, with effect from January 1, 2018 on notional basis and on regular basis from February 15, 2018,” read a GAD order.
“His appointment shall be subject to the outcome of writ petitions, if any, pending before the competent courts of law,” the order further read.
Through a separate order, Ghanshyam Singh, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department has been posted as Regional Transport Officer, Jammu while Dhananter ingh, JKAS, Regional Transport Officer Jammu has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment.